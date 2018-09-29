Man Utd equal unwanted club record after disastrous defeat at West Ham

Things went from bad to worse for Man Utd on Saturday after they suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Aside from Marcus Rashford’s goal, there was little for United fans to cheer about in what was a lacklustre and frustrating performance for their side.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant Marcus Rashford goal gives porous Man Utd temporary lift at West Ham

It’s now their third defeat of the Premier League season, while they’ve collected just 10 points from their opening seven games and run the risk of falling further behind their rivals in the push to secure a top-four finish. In addition, mounting a title challenge was the objective before the campaign started, but that now seems miles away.

With this latest setback, they’ve now equalled their worst ever start to a Premier League season after seven games, as seen in the tweet below from ESPN.

It simply isn’t good enough for a club with the history and expectations that Man Utd have, and so surely difficult questions will need to be asked moving forward of the manager and players if results don’t improve quickly.

After seemingly recovering earlier this month from consecutive losses to Brighton and Tottenham, the inconsistency is back for the Red Devils and they’ll need to come up with answers sooner rather than later to ensure that this doesn’t turn out to be a disastrous season for them.