(Photo) Dimitar Berbatov is all Manchester United fans right now

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has the look of all Red Devils fans right now after the team’s miserable week continued with a defeat to West Ham.

United lost 3-1 at the London Stadium, and Berbatov posted a selfie of himself looking miserable on his Instagram page, as picked up by this United fan account on Twitter.

Berbatov was a key player for United back in the glory years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and it’s clear he’s hurting seeing what they’ve become now.

Today’s shambles leaves the club 10th in the Premier League table with three defeats to their name already, putting arch rivals eight points ahead of them with a game in hand.