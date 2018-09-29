Manchester City fans certainly didn’t pass up the opportunity to troll noisy neighbours United at their game against Brighton this afternoon.

Manchester City fans were over the moon that rivals Manchester United fell to a shock defeat to West Ham this afternoon and celebrated by taking a dig towards Jose Mourinho during their game against Brighton this afternoon.

Mirror Correspondent David McDonnell broke the news on Twitter:

Man City fans chanting "Don't sack Mourinho" and "We want you stay, Jose Mourinho, we want you to stay" #MCFC #MUFC @MirrorFootball — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) September 29, 2018

"Don't sack Mourinho" from the City fans. — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 29, 2018

Manchester United equal their worst Premier League start (2013-14) through 7 games. 10 points. pic.twitter.com/bFprG42psW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 29, 2018

Today’s loss sees United equal their worst Premier League start ever and Mourinho’s side who were earlier this summer touted as title rivals to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seem to have taken a massive fall from grace.

United seems to be a club in turmoil with off the field matters between Jose Mourinho and star man Paul Pogba certainly not helping with matters on the pitch.

United look like a team completely shot of confidence and a continued run of poor form will not only see Mourinho relived of his managerial duties but could also see United fall into the abyss as one of world football’s ‘fallen giant’s’.