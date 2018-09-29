Manuel Pellegrini questions one major Jose Mourinho selection decision for Man Utd vs West Ham

West ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has questioned Jose Mourinho’s choice to drop Alexis Sanchez for Man United clash against the Hammers on Saturday.

The former Chilean international wasn’t even selected on the bench today, as the Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat in east London, which was their third in the league already.

Despite Sanchez being out of form lately, it was still a big shock for most when the team news was revealed and Sanchez wasn’t in the squad at all.

Something that seems to have taken West Ham boss Pellegrini by surprise, as the Chilean said it was a “surprise” to see Sanchez not included at all.

Pellegrini: "We only started working on the opponents over the last day or so, but I was surprised there was no Alexis Sanchez." #MUFC #WHUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) September 29, 2018

The Hammers boss also said that it was a “relief” to see Sanchez not included by Mourinho.

Pellegrini 'surprised' Sanchez didn't start for #mufc: 'For me, was a relief.' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 29, 2018

With Sanchez being dropped for a match like this, it seems like Mourinho may have lost a little faith in the winger, something that could see him be left out of future Man United squads in the coming weeks.

United probably could’ve done with Sanchez today, as they looked hopeless going forward at times, and the Chilean’s presence surely could’ve done United no harm at all.