Arsenal’s wantaway star Aaron Ramsey has been spotted snubbing a handshake with Gunners boss Unai Emery after being substituted against Watford this afternoon.

Caught Offside earlier reported fans disappointment with Ramsey’s performance this afternoon here.

Ramsey was handed the captain’s armband after Petr Cech was substituted with an injury moments before half-time. Ramsey would only wear the armband for 18 minutes after continually failing to make an impact for the Gunners.

The Wales international was substituted on the 63rd minute for Alex Iwobi who turned in an inspired performance for the Gunners after entering the fray.

Although Ramsey’s behaviour when coming off the pitch is what caught the eyes of Arsenal fans. The 27-year-old snubbed Unai Emery’s handshake when coming off the pitch and instead walked straight past the new man at the helm of Arsenal Football Club.

Check out Ramsey snubbing Emery’s handshake below:

See More: ‘Changed the game’ – Arsenal star convinces these fans they have a ready-made Aaron Ramsey replacement

Fans took to Twitter to blast Ramsey for his conduct when coming off the pitch:

Ramsey shaking his head when subbed and no embrace with Emery says all we need to know. Emery don’t rate him. Gazidis left so the offer was rescinded. Raul & Emery obviously want better. — GUNNERVLOGS ? (@LeeGunner82) September 29, 2018

Ramsey looked pissed off when he came off and was shaking his head at Emery. No need for that shit. You weren’t playing well, you came off and we won. Emery knows. — Shabs (@Redbutdred) September 29, 2018

Why play a player whose future is away from the Emirates and bench another who's Arsenal through and through, more hungry and I dare say more talented. Emery please keep Ramsey on the bench next week and start Iwobi. #COYG — Four eyed Igbo boy (@TheElvace) September 29, 2018

It’s not coincidence that when Emery subbed off Ramsey we grabbed the 3 points! We should drop him, he’s not good enough to be a starter. — Hassan DeGooner (@TacticalTorrera) September 29, 2018

Ramsey has hit the headlines in recent weeks with it being widely reported that the midfielder wishes to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer according to The Guardian who reported that Arsenal recently rescinded a contract offer to Ramsey.