(Photo) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey spotted snubbing Unai Emery during Watford game

Arsenal’s wantaway star Aaron Ramsey has been spotted snubbing a handshake with Gunners boss Unai Emery after being substituted against Watford this afternoon.

Ramsey was handed the captain’s armband after Petr Cech was substituted with an injury moments before half-time. Ramsey would only wear the armband for 18 minutes after continually failing to make an impact for the Gunners.

The Wales international was substituted on the 63rd minute for Alex Iwobi who turned in an inspired performance for the Gunners after entering the fray.

Although Ramsey’s behaviour when coming off the pitch is what caught the eyes of Arsenal fans. The 27-year-old snubbed Unai Emery’s handshake when coming off the pitch and instead walked straight past the new man at the helm of Arsenal Football Club.

Check out Ramsey snubbing Emery’s handshake below:

Ramsey snubs handshake with Emery

Fans took to Twitter to blast Ramsey for his conduct when coming off the pitch: 

Ramsey has hit the headlines in recent weeks with it being widely reported that the midfielder wishes to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer according to The Guardian who reported that Arsenal recently rescinded a contract offer to Ramsey.

