(Photo) Manchester United ace badly at fault for West Ham goal despite surprise Mourinho praise

Manchester United’s off-field troubles continued to upset the balance of things on the pitch with United falling to a shock 3-1 defeat to West Ham this afternoon.

21-year-old United ace Scott McTominay was the subject of criticism from fans this afternoon after the youngster was deemed to be at fault for Marko Arnautovic’s goal which gave the Hammers a 3-1 lead.

It was plain to see that the young central midfielder was out of his depth this afternoon whilst stepping in at centre-back for the Red Devils.

The above tweet from United Xtra highlights United’s defensive worries neither of Chris Smalling or McTominay picked up Arnautovic which led to Mark Noble playing a simple through ball which split the United defence with ease.

The Premier League is the highest level league competition in the world and substituting an inexperienced youngster into the line-up; in an unnatural position is a complete oversight by Mourinho.

It simply isn’t good enough when facing up against such a talented attacker like Arnautovic.

Despite McTominay being at fault for the goal boss Jose Mourinho still praised the youngster following the game.

United couldn’t afford the luxury of starting McTominay outside of his natural position this afternoon especially with the side’s recent run of form and Mourinho’s decision to hand McTominay his first start of the season was rightly punished by the West Ham attack.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Mourinho’s decision to start the youngster at centre-back: 

Many have questioned Mourinho’s desire to play youth in the past and today certainly wasn’t the time to make a statement by the Portuguese manager given the dire situation the club has found itself in.

