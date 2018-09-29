Manchester United’s off-field troubles continued to upset the balance of things on the pitch with United falling to a shock 3-1 defeat to West Ham this afternoon.

21-year-old United ace Scott McTominay was the subject of criticism from fans this afternoon after the youngster was deemed to be at fault for Marko Arnautovic’s goal which gave the Hammers a 3-1 lead.

Look how much room Arnautovic has here… #mufc pic.twitter.com/NQpJf2Riya — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 29, 2018

It was plain to see that the young central midfielder was out of his depth this afternoon whilst stepping in at centre-back for the Red Devils.

The above tweet from United Xtra highlights United’s defensive worries neither of Chris Smalling or McTominay picked up Arnautovic which led to Mark Noble playing a simple through ball which split the United defence with ease.

The Premier League is the highest level league competition in the world and substituting an inexperienced youngster into the line-up; in an unnatural position is a complete oversight by Mourinho.

It simply isn’t good enough when facing up against such a talented attacker like Arnautovic.

See More: Man Utd equal unwanted club record after disastrous defeat at West Ham

Despite McTominay being at fault for the goal boss Jose Mourinho still praised the youngster following the game.

Mourinho on McTominay: “The third goal killed the team mentally. He was the best, he had a fantastic attitude, he’s aggressive, brave and he had something we thought was important for us, he has quality on the ball. Really happy with the job the kid did.” #mufc [BT] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 29, 2018

Mourinho: “I felt we needed quality on the ball on the building up from the back and Scott McTominay has that quality with the ball. Everything that left his foot was correct, everything was accurate from him.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 29, 2018

Mourinho: “A part of a special character, a special personality, that a team in a negative moment needs this kind of mentality like Scott McTominay has." #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 29, 2018

Mourinho: “Scott McTominay is a kid with a special character, he's very young but he's aggressive in the right positive way, he's brave, so he's a special kid." #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 29, 2018

United couldn’t afford the luxury of starting McTominay outside of his natural position this afternoon especially with the side’s recent run of form and Mourinho’s decision to hand McTominay his first start of the season was rightly punished by the West Ham attack.

Fans took to Twitter to blast Mourinho’s decision to start the youngster at centre-back:

Pog off… Man Utd 3-1 down…McTominay at right centre back… what is going on at Utd?? Something has to give soon… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 29, 2018

Rashford is finished at 20

McTominay is finished at 21

Anthony Martial is finished at 23

Andreas Pereira is finished at 22

Fred is finished at 25 State of Manchester United football club. — BLOOD (@DeGeaoIogy) September 29, 2018

Just remember we have Eric Bailly on the bench and we’re playing McTominay at CB. This loss is 100% on Mourinho. #MUFC — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) September 29, 2018

"McTominay was the best!" Mourinho….He cost you two goals! He's on another planet. And throws Martial under the bus in a defensive side.#mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 29, 2018

He’s an absolute parody. McTominay was gulity for both the first and third goals so contributed a massive deal to our loss. Just reading his quotes drives you more insane. https://t.co/2cRnIwCmEZ — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) September 29, 2018

van Gaal lost me after apathetic performance v Sheffield United in a cup game at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho lost me by taking off a central defender 2-0 down to West Ham to leave McTominay at centre-back with Chris Smalling. Defended him to the point of abuse. Time to go now. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) September 29, 2018

Many have questioned Mourinho’s desire to play youth in the past and today certainly wasn’t the time to make a statement by the Portuguese manager given the dire situation the club has found itself in.