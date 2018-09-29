Pundit names the 5 players who rival Eden Hazard as the Premier League’s best player, no Man United stars on list

Jamie Carragher has stated that Eden Hazard is the best player currently in the Premier League, and the former Liverpool man has also named the five players who can rival the Belgian for that title.

As per the Mirror, Carragher believes that the Chelsea superstar is the best player currently playing in England’s top division.

The Mirror, who are re-reporting an article from the Telegraph, also note that Carragher stated “There are outstanding rivals worthy of inclusion in this debate; Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and David Silva”

Carragher’s list may shock some fans, as it doesn’t contain a single player from Manchester United, which may be surprising given the quality some of United’s players possess.

Jose Mourinho’s side have players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea, all players who’d be deserving of being named as one of the players to challenge Hazard for being crowned the Premier League’s best player.

Hazard has been one of the best players on the planet since the end of the World Cup, and it’d be fair to say that on current form, he is the best player in the Premier League.

The Belgian has scored six and assisted two in seven appearances in all competitions so far this year, a record made even more impressive when you realise that the winger has only made a few starts this year.

It’s hard to argue against Carragher’s view, but him not including any United players in his list of the Belgian’s competition may be down to his Liverpool-related past getting the better of him…