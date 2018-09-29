Pundit WARNING for Man Utd on how Pogba-Mourinho spat could TARNISH name

Sky Sports pundit Ryan Mason has suggested that Man Utd run the risk of seeing their reputation tarnished by the Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba spat.

Speculation has been rife over the pair’s relationship for some time, with countless claims that there is tension between them.

That was seemingly on show more than ever this week after their training-ground clash, which seemingly stemmed from Pogba’s use of social media while watching United crash out of the League Cup to Derby in midweek.

While Mourinho dismissed all the talk of problems in his press conference on Friday, the club are publicly at least putting up a United front and looking to stop the talk over troubles brewing within the camp.

Nevertheless, Mason has questioned the change in tact from years gone by when Sir Alex Ferguson would be more ruthless in dealing with players in these situations, and raises a fair point on if it is adversely affecting the club’s reputation and the way other teams and players see them.

“I’d be surprised if next season they’re both there. It has become such a big issue, I’d be so shocked if both of them remain,” he told Sky Sports. “But that’s football at the end of the day, there will be problems, managers will leave, players will leave, but Manchester United will stay.

“It’s not tarnishing their name just yet, but the way it has gone over the last six to 12 months, it’s not Manchester United. If it carries on going like that, a lot of teams and players will begin looking at Manchester United in a different way.

“If this was any other club, it wouldn’t be a big issue. Manchester United have always been a classy, well-run football club, and this kind of problem doesn’t happen. If a player steps out of line, they’re gone, and they move on quickly.”

Whether Pogba possibly leaves in January or next summer remains to be seen, although there is an argument too that Mourinho isn’t on steady ground and is also at risk if results don’t improve and he doesn’t deliver trophies this season.