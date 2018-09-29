Real Madrid wonderkid makes history in Atletico Madrid derby clash

Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior has today made a small piece of history for his club with an appearance in the derby match against Atletico Madrid.

According to Opta, the 18-year-old has become the first ever player to appear in a competitive game for Real Madrid who was born in the year 2000.

The Brazilian is considered something of a wonderkid after recently making the move to the Bernabeu after catching the eye in his native Brazil with former club Flamengo.

Los Blancos have eased him in slowly, but he’s finally got onto the pitch and become the first player born this century to represent this famous club.

1 – Vinícius Júnior has become the first ever player born in 2000 to play a competitive game for Real Madrid. Future. pic.twitter.com/yCdTG1fxoc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2018

Real fans will hope this can be the start of a great career for Vinicius at Madrid, especially as the Spanish giants are in need of a new hero after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

It’s not often young players come through at Madrid, but clearly the club are ready to make a special exception with this highly-rated talent.