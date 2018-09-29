REVEALED: Two senior Man Utd stars ensuring dressing room stays together amid Pogba-Mourinho spat

As the Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba row rumbles on at Man Utd, two key figures in the dressing room are reportedly playing a crucial role at Old Trafford.

As per The Daily Star, following on from the latest storm this week which saw the pair involved in a tense conversation in training on Wednesday, it has led to speculation of a possible split in the dressing room.

While it’s bad enough that Mourinho and Pogba seemingly don’t see eye to eye, Man Utd certainly don’t want to see that escalate and effect the entire squad which in turn will surely adversely affect results on the pitch if they aren’t sticking together.

According to The Sun, both Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are playing pivotal roles in ensuring that the team doesn’t become fractured and potential takes sides in the matter, using their experience and respect in the dressing room to great effect.

While it’s surely difficult to have such insight into the dynamic of the Man Utd dressing room from an outsider perspective, there are doubts over whether or not the situation is that bad. However, it would come as no surprise if Mata and Matic are the ones trying to lead by example.

Given the nature of how Pogba and Mourinho have dealt with the situation, it would surely have influenced others around them. However, the experienced pair are seemingly showing their leadership and not taking their eye off the most important thing which is to make sure the team is ready to focus on obtaining positive results.