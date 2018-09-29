“Sell this p***k” – These Barcelona fans furious with certain Blaugrana star after his first half display vs Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona fans are furious with Gerard Pique, after the defender was largely at fault for Athletic Bilbao taking the lead against Barca on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard, who didn’t have the best of games against Leganes earlier this week, had another shocker of a first half against this afternoon as Barca went into half time 1-0 down.

Barca haven’t been at their best against Bilbao thus far, and this showed just before the break, as the away side took the lead thanks to a goal from Oscar De Marcos.

The goal came after a ball into the box was turned home at the back stick by the defender, with Pique being massively out of position and playing De Marcos on side.

This didn’t go down well with the club’s fans, as they soon took to social to demand that the club get rid of the former Man United star.

Pique has been slowly declining these past few years, and it’s not surprising to see that a fair few mistakes are sneaking into the Spaniard’s game recently.

Here are a few tweets from Barca fans exerting their fury at Pique for being at fault for Barca conceding this afternoon.

They certainly are NOT happy…

Sell Pique — BarcaBlood (@NasirQ1994) September 29, 2018

Fire Valverde and sell that bum Pique — Rinor (@ramaj_rinor) September 29, 2018

PIQUE FUCKING US UP AGAIN sell this prick — – (@M3sSiWC_18) September 29, 2018

Very nice from Pique, cost us another goal with his awful thinking, how could he think of the offside trap while being there? pic.twitter.com/9aEob8d9Qu — Mascherano (@MascheranoStats) September 29, 2018

Bilbao's goal is on pique aswell because he broke the offside with his awful positioning — Mascherano (@MascheranoStats) September 29, 2018

It has to be said. Pique has been fucking AWFUL this season — Cristian ?? (@ViscaaaBarca) September 29, 2018

Pique is awful — Dex (@PaccTalk93) September 29, 2018