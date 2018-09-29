Liverpool have confirmed their team to take on Chelsea in the Premier League’s late kick-off today, with Virgil van Dijk fit enough to start the game.

The Netherlands international went off in last weekend’s win over Southampton and was not certain to make it back for the game at Stamford Bridge today.

Given that Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in world football, it’s unsurprising that news of him being available to start the game is going down extremely well with Liverpool supporters.

Chelsea have started this season in fine form and are up there with the Reds as one of the main title challengers for this season.

Maurizio Sarri’s side already beat Liverpool this week in the Carabao Cup tie at Anfield, so the return of Van Dijk for this game is very welcome indeed for Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of winning this huge title race six-pointer in west London.

Here's how the news is going down on Twitter…

