Tottenham have suffered an injury blow as it’s reported that Dele Alli could face up to a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Spurs side, scoring two goals in six games so far this season which doesn’t tell the entire story of his importance in the line-up.

SEE MORE: Tottenham star ready to seal Barcelona transfer to fulfil big ambition

Particularly at a busy stage of the campaign with games domestically and in Europe coming thick and fast, the last thing that boss Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted would be to see key figures pick up problems.

Unfortunately for him, that’s exactly what has happened with Alli as The Sun report that the England international could face up to a month out of action due to a hamstring injury that he initially picked up while on duty with the Three Lions earlier this month, before aggravating it this week.

It’s claimed that not only will he miss key Premier League games against Huddersfield and Cardiff as Spurs look to continue to keep up the pace with their rivals in the top four, but he’ll also sit out the Champions League clash with Barcelona next week.

That will be a huge disappointment for Alli, Pochettino and Tottenham in general, but it remains to be seen if his teammates can continue to deliver positive results without him.

Time will tell if the next international break will give Alli enough time to fully heal and be available for selection for Tottenham’s games next month. For now though, Pochettino will have to figure out a way to minimise the negative impact of his absence in the upcoming games.