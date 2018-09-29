Video: Broadcaster reveals Man United have opened talks with new manager immediately after West Ham defeat

It’s been reported that Manchester United have held talks with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane following their 3-1 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

The news, which comes via BeIN Sports, suggest that the Red Devils have held “initial conversations” with the Frenchman, something that won’t be music to the ears of Jose Mourinho.

MORE: Man Utd equal unwanted club record after disastrous defeat at West Ham

Mourinho’s job doesn’t look the safest in the world at the moment, especially considering United have just suffered their third league defeat of the season before the start of October.

Because of this, this news shouldn’t really come as a shock to anyone, as if things continue the way they are, United will surely get rid of Mourinho, and Zidane would surely be the perfect man to replace him given his record during his time at Real Madrid.