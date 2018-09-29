Video: Felipe Anderson produces superb finish after Man Utd defender caught out

Man Utd endured a nightmare start at West Ham United as they fell behind after just five minutes thanks to a wonderful finish from Felipe Anderson.

Coming off the back of disappointing results against Wolves and Derby County in the Premier League and League Cup respectively, Jose Mourinho would have been desperate to see his side make a positive start at the London Stadium.

Unfortunately for him and the travelling fans, they didn’t get that as West Ham looked a threat in the opening stages and didn’t have to wait long to find a breakthrough.

After some good build-up play down their right flank which saw Luke Shaw caught out in behind by Pablo Zabaleta as the United left-back seemed to switch off even though the danger was there, the Argentine stalwart squared it across goal where Anderson was waiting.

The Brazilian ace then produced a brilliant back-heel flick into the back of the net, giving David De Gea no chance of stopping it.

It was a quality finish from the former Lazio man, something that West Ham fans will hope to see more of. For United, it was the worst possible start…