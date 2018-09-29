Mohamed Salah wasn’t too pleased after being substituted off for Liverpool in this evening’s ‘Clash of the Titans’ between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Salah was substituted off in the 66th minute of the match and Salah had the chance to be a hero for Liverpool but was denied by a goal-line clearance from Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Check out Salah’s reaction to being substituted below:

Salah did not look too happy to be subbed off! pic.twitter.com/5Aab1A66nN — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) September 29, 2018

Salah appeared to walk straight past Jurgen Klopp when he left the pitch and the Egyptian superstar will be hoping to return to the heights he hit last year or he risks being inducted into the book of ‘one season wonders’.