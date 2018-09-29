Video: Ronaldinho pulls off cheeky nutmeg on Carles Puyol as Barcelona legends attend charity event

After terrorising so many defenders on the pitch with his skills, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho couldn’t help himself when the opportunity arose with Carles Puyol.

The pair were attending a charity event with the club and they found themselves standing beside each other, as seen in the video below.

While Puyol seemingly appears to lean over to speak to his former teammate about something, Ronaldinho is too busy plotting what’s about to happen as he nonchalantly rolls the ball between Puyol’s legs.

It takes the former defensive stalwart a second to realise what he’s done, and the reaction is priceless. Naturally, Ronaldinho can’t hold back the laughter, but he gets a little nudge from Puyol who didn’t seem particularly impressed.

The pair likely laughed about it after the clip stops, but it just shows that even if you take Ronaldinho off a football pitch, the Brazilian icon will always still find a way to get creative and enjoy himself. Unfortunately for Puyol, he was on the receiving end of this one…