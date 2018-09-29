Sergio Aguero scored one of the best goals of his career to date for Manchester City against Brighton this afternoon. Aguero crafted the chance and managed to finish it.

Aguero started the move on the halfway line by ‘chesting’ the ball down to David Silva upon receiving the ball back Aguero ran at the Brighton defence leaving several defenders hopeless in their chances of stopping him.

Aguero then played a one-two with Raheem Sterling before continuing his run into the box and calmly finishing the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Aguero will be looking to claim the Premier League Golden Boot this season and now aged 30-years-old the Argentinian still seems lethal in front of goal.

The Manchester City forward will contest the likes of Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah for the coveted Golden Boot this season.