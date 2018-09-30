Mesut Ozil treated himself to a tasty Sunday lunch this weekend.

But it was a far cry from the beef, gravy and Yorkshire pudding fare enjoyed by thousands of others elsewhere in England.

Ozil, who scored in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday to give himself three goals in his last four games, is a professional athlete and his meal reflected that.

SEE ALSO: “What’s the point of playing him?”: Arsenal fan identifies simple Aaron Ramsey replacement on AFTV

The former Germany international, who were know from a previous selfie is ripped, had plenty of vegetables on his plate, but it appeared that eggs were top of the agenda.

Eggs, naturally high in protein, featured in a large omelette-style dish in the centre of the table, as well as on their own on another plate.

Ozil will need to maintain his strength in the coming week with Arsenal playing Qarabag on Thursday before meeting Fulham three days later.

READ MORE: Arsenal star subtly trolls Watford star following today’s 2-0 win