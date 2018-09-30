Barcelona superstar’s poor start to season may see Blaugrana dip into transfer market for Serie A ace

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s lacklustre start to the season may see the Blaugrana go for Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the Spanish giants became aware of the 23-year-old following his superb campaign for Inter last season, and that the club may have already met with the player’s agent.

The report also notes that should Skriniar move to the Camp Nou, Barca would have Samuel Umitit and Clement Lenglet, as well as Pique, to pick from at centre-back, meaning that the Spaniard may very well lose his first team place with the club.

Pique has been seriously out-of-form so far this season for the Blaugrana, with the 31-year-old constantly making mistakes and giving away goals because of this.

Against Girona, Pique was at fault for Barcelona conceding their second, as the Spaniard’s lack on concentration allowed Cristian Stuani to tuck home.

The defender then had his worse performance of the season against Leganes, as he effectively handed the Spanish minnows the winner in the 53rd minute to condemn Barca to their first defeat of the season.

Skriniar would be an excellent signing for Ernesto Valverde’s side to make, as the centre-back enjoyed a fantastic season for Inter last year.

The 23-year-old played a part in every single league game for the Nerazzurri, as he helped them achieve a top four finish in Serie A and the Champions League football that comes with it.

Pique has been a great servant to Barca over the years, but if his form continues, we may very well see his career at the Camp Nou end on a sour note.