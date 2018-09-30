Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata could well be on the way to Juventus in the January transfer window, the Spaniard was previously with the Italian giants during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

Juventus are believed to be interested in bringing the striker back to the ‘Old Lady’ according to a report by The Sun.

Morata’s debut season with the Blues certainly didn’t go as fans had expected, the Spaniard started off well but performances dropped significantly as the season went on.

25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea’s ranks last summer for a fee reported to be £60m according to BBC Sport.

Morata finished with a tally of 11 Premier League goals which isn’t the return Chelsea expected when they parted with £60m for the Spanish international.

Morata has now fallen down the Chelsea pecking order, new boss Maurizio Sarri prefers Olivier Giroud in attack and Morata failed to impress after starting the first four Premier League games of the season.

Morata’s chances of becoming a first-team regular for the Blues look very unlikely this season.

With Morata once again finding himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge a move away could be a blessing in disguise and the forward who scored 27 goals for Juventus during his two year spell with the club would certainly flourish alongside stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala.