Eden Hazard’s youngest brother Ethan could follow in all of his older brothers’ footsteps by joining Chelsea’s ranks in the near future.

The Mirror reported that the 15-year-old is catching the eye of Chelsea with his performances for local Belgian side AFC Tubize.

Eden’s younger brother Kylian, 23, is already on the books at Stamford Bridge and is currently out on loan to Belgian First Division side Cercle Brugge. Kylian only joined Chelsea last summer.

Eden’s other younger brother and the second oldest of the Hazard clan, Thorgan, 25, is making waves across Europe for his impressive performances with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thorgan was on the books at Chelsea for five years but failed to make a first team appearance for the club but has since went on to establish himself as a valuable player for Monchengladbach since making his loan move to the German side permanent in 2015.

Thorgan is now part of the Belgian national team setup alongside Eden and the pair starred in Belgian’s World Cup run in Russia during the summer, making history as Belgian finished in 3rd place.

The pair joined an exclusive list of brothers to play together at a World Cup finals.

A career in football seems to be the standard for the Hazard family.

It was revealed here that mother and father Thierry and Carine both enjoyed careers as footballers in their homeland of Belgium. Father Thierry was a semi-professional footballer and mother Carine was a top-flight forward for six years.

The future is certainly bright for young Ethan who can look towards his brothers and parents for advice on the whirlwind football journey he is destined to embark on.