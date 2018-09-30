Harry Kane’s rise to stardom may seem rapid to many Premier League fans who witnessed him arrive from nowhere to become one of the most deadly strikers the country has ever seen.

But, in truth, his path to stardom was slow and the result of lots of hard work.

Former Tottenham playmaker Rafael van der Vaart, who made such a big impression on Spurs fans between 2010 and 2012 that he is now considered a legend by many, did not think much of Kane when he first saw him train as a teenager.

He recalls: “Harry Kane trained a few times with us.

“I remember his first or second time and I remember telling a teammate: ‘He is so sh*t… he can’t control the ball.’

“And what I want to say is ‘how can somebody develop (so much)?’

“He’s such a good player now… best striker in the world.

“In the first training sessions I didn’t see that he was learning by doing so I now have so much respect for that.”

Van der Vaart had a huge impact at Spurs and scored four times against Arsenal, as well as doing plenty of damage in the club’s first ever Champions League campaign.

Kane scored twice in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

He has now scored more goals for Spurs than Jermain Defoe.

Kane’s current tally is 145, but that will surely grow and grow and he is on course to break many records.

