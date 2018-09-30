Lionel Messi knows of the manager who’s desperate to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona boss

Lionel Messi knows that Laurent Blanc is absolutely desperate to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager of Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spaniard is responsible for the club’s recent poor run of form, and that there’s doubts as to whether he will finish the season as Barca manager.

MORE: Lionel Messi reveals Barca anger after more dropped points in La Liga

The report also notes that the Blaugrana know of the possibility of bringing in the former PSG boss, and that Blanc is currently without a team after leaving PSG back in 2016.

Valverde has been mainly impressive since he arrived at the Nou Camp back in the summer of 2017.

In his first season at the club, the Spaniard managed to win both La Liga and the Copa Del Rey, as well as almost going an entire league season unbeaten, as Barca only suffered one loss last year in the league.

So far this season, Valverde has struggled as Barca boss, with the Blaugrana having dropped seven points in their last three league outings, however they still remain top of the league.

Blanc was successful during his last time in charge of a club, as the Frenchman won a number of domestic trophies during his time at PSG.

It’ll be interesting to see if Valverde is sacked should Barca’s current poor form continue, and whether the club decide to go with Blanc as his replacement.