Liverpool set to go back in to seal bargain transfer of talented Premier League talisman

Liverpool are set to go back in for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, after having had enquiries rejected for the 27-year-old in the summer.

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the Reds will lead the race to seal a move for the Gunners talisman, and that the Merseyside club attempted to secure a move for the player this summer just gone.

MORE: Liverpool handed injury boost as key Man City star “struggling” with fitness ahead of upcoming Reds clash

The report also states that the player is going to be available on a free next summer after contract talks with the club were scrapped, and that Ramsey is probably going to stay in north London until then as oppose to leaving in January for a fee.

Signing Ramsey for absolutely nothing would be a quality bargain for the Reds to secure, as the Welshman is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

The Wales international was very impressive for the Gunners last year, as he scored seven and assisted 1o in 24 Premier League appearances, as his side narrowly missed out on a Champions League place.

Liverpool already have a stacked midfield as it is, and getting in Ramsey will only give Jurgen Klopp more a selection headache than he already has.

Only time will tell if Liverpool do manage to bag Ramsey for absolutely nothing, a deal that we’re sure all Reds fans would absolutely love to see happen.