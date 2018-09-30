Manchester United set to get rid of superstar flop following Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to West Ham

Manchester United are reportedly set to sell superstar flop Alexis Sanchez just months after bringing him in from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Chilean international joined the club from the Gunners in last year’s January transfer window, and it looks like the player could be on his way out of Old Trafford already.

MORE: Jose Mourinho reveals reasoning behind baffling Man United team selection in West Ham defeat

The Daily Star are noting that the Red Devils are looking to offload the former Arsenal star, and that the winger dropped from the club’s 18-man squad for their defeat to the Hammers this weekend.

Sanchez has been absolutely woeful ever since he swapped the Emirates for Old Trafford back in January, so it’s no surprise to see United wanting to get rid of him.

The 29-year-old is yet to find the net this season, and in his 23 appearances for the club since his arrival, he’s only managed to score three times, a shocking record for a player of his quality.

Sanchez being dropped from United’s squad for their clash against West Ham is all you need to know about how well the Chilean international has been performing for the club lately.

United would be better off just cutting their losses and binning the forward whilst they have the chance, as players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are more than capable of replacing the player in United’s starting line-up.