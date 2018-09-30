Daniel Sturridge shocked Premier League fans across the world with a stunning last-minute equaliser in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea yesterday evening. Martin Keown was particualry impressed with Sturridge’s impact off the bench yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp brought on Sturridge in a last ditch attempt to get back into the game and Klopp’s decision certainly paid off with the England international scoring only three minutes after being substituted on.

Chelsea’s defence managed to shut down Liverpool’s ferocious attack until Sturridge’s moment of magic late on. Sturridge’s curled effort from 25 yards out looped over Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, nothing could stop the ball hitting the back of the net.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Keown told viewers: “That is absolutely outrageous from there. He looks up almost like Jonny Wilkinson.”

“He’s got the arrogance and audacity to try that, he commits to it, head down, the perfect weight and it’s a wonderful goal.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy was also left shocked by Sturridge’s goal:

He said: “I’ve never doubted his ability – he’s a super finisher – but it’s only his fitness.

“If he stays fit and he’s happy to do a bit-part behind Roberto Firmino, he could be crucial in Liverpool’s title challenge.”

See More: Video: Daniel Sturridge’s sensational equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea was inspired by this Chelsea legend

Sturridge’s sensational strike marked his 50th Premier League goal for the Reds and is his third goal in recent weeks.

Sturridge scored an overhead kick when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening and Sturridge also scored a wonderful header against Paris Saint Germain in Liverpool’s first Champions League game of the season.

Sturridge has looked impressive off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and the forward will be a key member of Klopp’s squad who are looking to mount a serious challenge for both the Premier League title and Champions League glory this season.

Should Sturridge’s impressive goalscoring run continue the former Chelsea and Manchester City forward may well overtake Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool pecking order.