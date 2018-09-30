Sarri has his say on Chelsea’s misfiring strikers Giroud and Morata

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri insists that Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata still have the ‘characteristics’ to contribute to the team.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday in the crunch Premier League clash of the weekend at Stamford Bridge, despite taking the lead through an Eden Hazard first-half strike.

Sarri’s men were good value for their lead after 45 minutes but squandered a few other key opportunities over the course of the game which allowed the Reds to escape with a point thanks to a late Daniel Sturridge strike.

SEE ALSO: Jorginho reveals why he snubbed Man City to join Chelsea

Chelsea legend closes in on SENSATIONAL return to Stamford Bridge

(Photo) Daniel Sturridge has hilarious response to Liverpool fan who mobbed him after goal vs Chelsea

Giroud has yet to score this season while Morata has just one goal to his name and neither man looks capable of finding the net on a regular basis at the moment.

The Frenchman is very good in the air and a real asset to Chelsea in terms of holding the ball up, but he seems to have lost his touch in front of goal since firing blanks during France’s World Cup-winning triumph over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Spanish striker is struggling with every facet of his game at the moment in the famous blue shirt, missing simple chances on a regular basis and going to ground far too easily in possession.

However, according to Football London, Sarri has jumped to the defence of the misfiring pair in Sunday’s press conference, insisting that he is ‘not worried’ by their lack of goals, as he told reporters: “At this moment I want to use Giroud and Morata because I think it is right to use them in the first part of the season.

“They have the charecterstics. Giroud is very important.

“Morata in the last 25 minutes was more aggressive than usual. I am not really worried about it because we have wingers that are able to score. I’m not really worried.”

Next up for Chelsea is a return to the Europa League against Videoton on Thursday, where one of the two strikers will likely spearhead the attack once again.

The Blues then resume their Premier League duties next Sunday against Southampton and supporters will hope that Giroud and Morata can quickly re-discover their best form to help the team keep picking up victories as the fixture list piles up.