The Liverpool star whose name is first on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet according to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet, according to Reds legend and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the when speaking about the Brazilian, Gerrard said that “I remember having a chat with Klopp in his early days and he was key with how he wants to play. He is the first name on Klopp’s team sheet and I appreciate that.”

It’s easy to see why Firmino is the first name on Liverpool’s team sheet, as the Brazilian has been absolutely superb since joining the club from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim a few years ago.

Since his arrival at Anfield, the 26-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 53 goals and 41 assists in 153 games, an impressive record when you consider the forward is usually playing the role of a false 9.

Firmino’s partnership with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah is fantastic, and is undoubtedly one of the best in world football.

Firmino’s play style perfectly compliments Klopp’s game plan, as the Brazilian is willing to press, track back and is calm in possession.

Some may have been expecting someone like Mohamed Salah or Virgil Van Dijk to be the first name on Klopp’s team sheet, however we’re sure there’d be no complaints with this actually being Firmino instead given how good the Brazilian international has been for the Reds.