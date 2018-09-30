Menu

(Video) ‘Still better than Lukaku ffs’ – These Manchester United fans want former star back after wonder-goal

Robin van Persie scored an absolute stunner to win the game for Feyenoord today, getting some Manchester United fans nostalgic for him to return to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils aren’t in great form right now as the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku look far from at their best.

MORE: Jose Mourinho reveals reasoning behind baffling Man United team selection in West Ham defeat

Van Persie’s incredible free-kick shows he’s still got it with that hammer of a left foot of his, that served him well in a successful Premier League career with both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Take a look at a video of it below, plus some reaction from United fans who’d still take him over Lukaku!

