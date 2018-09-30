Daniel Sturridge somehow managed to contain his excitement after scoring a sensational last minute equaliser against former club Chelsea last night.

Sturridge turned out to be a ‘super sub’ for the Reds last night. With Liverpool’s hopes of avoiding defeat to Chelsea for the second time this week the England international stepped up and scored a wonderful goal in the last minute of regulation time.

Sturridge’s effort was simply unstoppable and both sets of fans and players alike praised the magnificent strike when the full time whistle was blown.

Sturridge told BT Sport after the game that it was in fact footage of Zola that inspired his spectacular strike.

Here’s what Sturridge had to say to BT Sport’s Des Kelly:

See More: (Photo) Daniel Sturridge has hilarious response to Liverpool fan who mobbed him after goal vs Chelsea

Sturridge was all smiles with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola at the full time whistle and fans across the country are happy to see that the injury-stricken Sturridge is now back to his best.

Sturridge’s goal for Liverpool last night was his 50th Premier League goal for the club.

Sturridge has looked impressive off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and the forward will be a key member of Klopp’s squad who are looking to mount a serious challenge for both the Premier League title and Champions League glory this season.