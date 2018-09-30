Video: Ex-Man United striker Rooney’s MLS success continues with goal from 40 yards out

Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney scored for DC United once again, lobbing the ball home from close to the half-way line.

In fact, the veteran striker managed to grab a brace for his American employers on Sunday, during a 5-0 win against Montreal Impact at the Audi Field.

Rooney’s first goal saw him skip by the last defender effortlessly to fire home, but his second was even better as he controlled a poor kick out from the Montreal goalkeeper to lob the ball into an empty net from 40 yards out.

The strike was typical of a man well known for his superb technique and penchant for the spectacular, but it also managed to further emphasise the fact that he is still taking his football very seriously despite approaching the latter stages of his career.

