When Real Madrid are going to open negotiations for transfer of €220M world class attacking talent

Real Madrid are reportedly set to open negotiations with north London side Spurs over a deal for forward Harry Kane on December 11th.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the club’s president, Florentino Perez, is weighing up the option of swooping for a class forward talent in the January transfer window, and that Kane could end up costing the Spanish giants a whopping €220M.

MORE: Gareth Bale desperate to see Julen Lopetegui drop key Real Madrid starter for next few games

The report also notes that the date is December 11th as that’s when Spurs will be in Barcelona playing in the Champions League, so it makes sense for Los Blancos to make their move then with all things considered.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now gone, Real Madrid seem to be lacking a killer instinct in attack if their results so far this season are anything to go by.

The Spanish giants have only scored a total of 12 goals in seven outings in La Liga, a record that we’re sure the club and their fans just aren’t best pleased with.

Kane could easily be the man to replace the goal threat in Real’s side, as the England international has shown these past few years that he is one of the greatest strikers on the planet.

The 25-year-old has already won two Premier League Golden Boots, as well as World Cup Golden Boot this past summer in Russia.

Kane’s potential arrival in the Spanish capital would surely be a big boost for the club, as they’d be getting their hands one on of the hottest players in world football, and would have a player capable of replacing the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in their side.