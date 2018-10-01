AC Milan, Juventus target has €100m release clause in new contract, agent responds to claim

Lazio confirmed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a contract renewal on Monday, but AC Milan and Juventus reportedly have hope of prising him away still.

As noted by The Guardian, the 23-year-old was linked with a move to either of the Italian giants this past summer, with question marks over his future at the Stadio Olimpico being raised.

While the summer deadline passed without an exit materialising, all talk of a departure was seemingly dismissed after Lazio announced that the Serbian international had penned a new deal, as seen in the tweet below.

However, doubts have already been placed over whether or not Lazio will keep Milinkovic-Savic in the Italian capital for the foreseeable future, with Sportmediaset claiming that he has a €100m release clause in his new contract which could yet alert either Milan or Juventus to make a move next year as it’s claimed to be only valid in Italy.

That is of course a lot of money, but as noted by Calciomercato this past summer, it had been suggested that Lazio club president Claudio Lotito was demanding €130m for his prized asset. In turn, if the release clause exists, that would suggest Milinkovic-Savic could be available for less moving forward.

Time will tell if the information is accurate, with the report from Sportmediaset including quotes from the player’s agent. While he claims a release clause was not discussed, there was no concrete denial of its existence either.

“No one has talked about the buyout clause,” he is quoted as saying. “Sergej is very happy in Rome, he has been here for three years, he loves club and the city. He’s concentrating on returning to full fitness.”

Provided Lazio continue to move in the right direction and match Milinkovic-Savic’s ambitions, there is an argument to be made that the new contract essentially solidifies his place at the club.

Nevertheless, particularly if the release clause exists, it would still give Milan and Juve hope that a deal could be done if they are willing to splash out on the talented midfield ace.