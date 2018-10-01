Barcelona president responds to potential £100m Paul Pogba transfer raid on Manchester United

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has not exactly ruled out a transfer raid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has been repeatedly linked with the Catalan giants for some time now, having struggled to hit top form at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Barcelona looked the most likely next destination for Pogba, with the La Liga champions ready to pay £100million for the 25-year-old – some way off United’s asking price.

Still, Bartomeu has now responded to questions over Pogba, and while he suggested he did not expect such a big name to be easily available, he did not do a great deal else to distance himself and his club from the recent transfer speculation.

“I read these rumours – not just Pogba but a lot of players. Most of the teams don’t want to sell their players. They want to grow,” Bartomeu told the Times.

“When you hear from agents that a certain player is on the market – and I am not saying that about this player, but generally – I will sometimes call the CEO and say ‘Is it true you want to sell this player?’. Usually they say ‘No way, not for sale’ and that’s the end of it.”

In truth, some United fans by now may well feel they’d be glad to see the back of Pogba, who has done little on the pitch to justify some of his behaviour off it.

The former Juventus star is known for his social media activity and seems a little more focused on his own image than that of his club.

Still, others would argue he’s a top player simply struggling to show his best form under Jose Mourinho’s tactics, and it does seem likely he’d improve at a club like Barcelona.