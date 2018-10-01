Barcelona have been linked with a move for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, but they may reportedly have to splash out in order to prise him away.

As noted by Sport, the 23-year-old is said to have attracted interest from the Catalan giants after making a very impressive start to life in Italy.

That report was last month, and Piatek has since gone on to make it 12 goals in just seven appearances in all competitions so far this season as he continues to lead the charge for Genoa.

In fact, that tally now means that he has equalled a record of scoring eight goals in his first six Serie A games, becoming the first player to do so since 1950, as noted by BBC Sport.

With that in mind, the Italian outfit really have got themselves a bargain, and they’ll be desperate to hold on to the Polish forward for the foreseeable future to ensure that he continues to fire them up the table and towards ambitious objectives.

However, that interest from Barcelona could complicate matters. In turn, Calciomercato claim that he’s now valued at €40m, which will surely make interested clubs think twice about splashing out in the more immediate future.

While there is no denying that he has made an impressive start in Italy, he has yet to prove that he can deliver consistently across an entire season at the highest level. Further, a move to Barcelona would bring bigger expectations, and so the La Liga champions would need to be sure that he’s capable of making that step up.

With Luis Suarez struggling to score regularly, attacking reinforcements are arguably needed at the Nou Camp. Whether it’s Piatek that emerges as the solution remains to be seen, but what is certain is that if he continues to score at this rate, it will prove to be very expensive to prise him away from Genoa.