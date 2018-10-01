One of the biggest games in this week’s round of Champions League fixtures will come from Group E, where Bayern Munich will host Ajax at the Allianz Arena.

Both sides secured comfortable wins in their opening games – the German champions dispatched Benfica 2-0 in Portugal while the Dutch champions made light work of AEK Athens in a 3-0 triumph at the Amsterdam Arena.

However, Bayern will undeniably go into this particular clash as huge favourites with all leading football betting sites given their pedigree and recent success at this level, combined with the fact that Ajax have not managed to reach the last-16 of the competition since 2006.

They also boast one of the most prolific scorers in recent Champions League history, having done well to hold on to Robert Lewandowski amid interest from big clubs over the summer.

The Eredivisie giants are also currently second best domestically in the Netherlands, behind PSV Eindhoven, who have dominated the league in recent years, winning the title in three of the last four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bavarian giants have won the Bundesliga six times in a row and managed to reach the semi-finals of the European Cup last term, losing out to eventual winners Real Madrid. They have also started this season in strong form, playing some fine football as ever.

That being said, Ajax fans can still take solace from their head-to-head record against Bayern in the Champions League, which reads three wins apiece and two draws from their last eight games.

Expect fireworks when these two footballing powerhouses meet on Tuesday night, with the action kicking off at 8pm in Munich.