There was one notable snub from Garth Crooks’ BBC team of the week today, with no room for Chelsea star Eden Hazard despite another fine performance against Liverpool.

The Belgium international was on fire last week, netting a stunning winner in the Blues’ Carabao Cup win at Anfield before opening the scoring again with another fine effort in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

However, Crooks instead went for a front three of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Marko Arnautovic in his line up this week.

Known for some interesting selections and occasionally weird formations, this is another eye-catching one from Crooks, though in fairness that front three also had great weekends.

Here’s his XI in full, with one Chelsea player at least getting in – Antonio Rudiger in defence.

Alisson and Georginio Wijnaldum clearly impressed in Liverpool’s draw at Chelsea, while Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil also earns a place after an improved display and a goal in their in over Watford.

Having beaten Manchester United, it’s little surprise that two West Ham players make it in, with Arnautovic up front after his goal, and Mark Noble in midfield after a superb creative performance from the middle of the park.