Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Tottenham: Three big names missing, some fans fume over fresh snub

Barcelona have announced their 20-man squad for the Champions League clash with Tottenham this week, as coach Ernesto Valverde is without three key figures.

The Catalan giants face Spurs at Wembley on Wednesday night, as they look to put their domestic troubles behind them having gone three La Liga games without a win.

Having secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League opener, they’ll be hoping for a similar story when they take on Tottenham, albeit it’s undoubtedly going to be a tougher assignment in London.

Nevertheless, Valverde has had decisions to make as while Samuel Umtiti misses out due to suspension after his red card last time out, Sergi Roberto picked up an injury problem over the weekend and is absent from the squad as a result.

However, the one decision that has drawn a furious reaction from some Barcelona supporters is the one that sees summer signing Malcom snubbed again.

The Brazilian ace wasn’t included in the squad to face Athletic Bilbao at the weekend either, and despite recovering from injury over a week ago, he continues to be left out by his coach.

Time will tell if the situation changes moving forward, but with no explanation offered over the decision, it’s unclear as to whether or not perhaps Malcom’s efforts in training after impressing the Barcelona boss at this point enough to convince him to include him.

Having managed just 25 minutes of playing time so far this season, it’s not the start that the 21-year-old would have been hoping for at the Nou Camp after his summer switch from Bordeaux, and it seems the fans below are baffled and frustrated over Valverde’s continued snub.

Why do we have 3 GKs but no Malcom?. Like seriously has Ernesto Valverde lost it?. Whats wrong with that man?. Call the boy up first, it doesn’t matter if he plays or not. Leaving him out entirely for a 3rd GK would drain him. ???? — €|yöñ (@filbef) October 1, 2018