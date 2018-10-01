Cristiano Ronaldo sees alleged rape case re-opened by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police have reportedly re-opened the case involving Cristiano Ronaldo in which he is accused of rape during a holiday in 2009.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 33-year-old branded the story ‘fake news’ on Instagram live this week, after a story was published by Der Speigel with direct quotes from Kathryn Mayorga over what allegedly happened in the hotel room in Vegas.

In that report, it’s also claimed that the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement while agreeing to not go public, but that is clearly now being made void.

In turn, it remains to be seen what the next step is, but according to The Mirror, police have now re-opened the case and are said to be following on up on the alleged victim’s filed complaint.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. A medical exam was conducted.

“As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time.”

Ronaldo wasn’t at Juventus training on Monday, but that could also be linked to the fact that he is suspended against Young Boys in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, talk is rife over what will now happen off the pitch, as it seems as though the case will now be looked at once again.