Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sent a message of love and support to the Juventus star amid allegations that he raped a model in 2009.

Der Spiegel have reported the claims of Kathryn Mayorga in what looks like becoming potentially a very serious story indeed for Ronaldo.

It seems, however, that the Portugal international has the support of his partner Rodriguez, who posted a loving message alongside this photo on Instagram:

Her message translates as: ‘You always transform the obstacles that are put in your way into impulse and strength to show how great you are. ‘Thank you for making us enjoy each game. Always more and better. I love you @cristiano’.

Ronaldo will hope this blows over soon, with his legal team hitting out at the accusations, as reported by the Telegraph.