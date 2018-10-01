Great news for Real Madrid: Julen Lopetegui gets major injury boost

Real Madrid have reportedly received great news on the injury front as Gareth Bale has escaped a serious setback after picking up a problem at the weekend.

The 29-year-old has been influential so far this season as he has scored four goals and provided three assists in just eight games in all competitions.

Particularly after having seen Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Bernabeu this past summer to join Juventus, the Welshman is undoubtedly expected to be the man to step up and fill the void.

After making such a positive start, the last thing that he would have wanted was to suffer an injury setback, and he provided Real Madrid with a scare at the weekend after picking up a problem in the derby against Atletico Madrid.

As noted by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague in his tweet below though, it appears as though Bale has escaped any serious damage and is even being tipped to potentially be available for selection at the weekend.

No injury for Gareth Bale. From inside the camp there is even the suggestion that he might be ok for the weekend. But Lopetegui might prefer to be cautious No se lesionó Bale y dicen de dentro que igual está para el fin de semana. Veremos si es así pic.twitter.com/x5bPy51pTB — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 1, 2018

However, given the nature of the muscle injury, it would surely be wise from coach Julen Lopetegui to play it safe and avoid risking Bale aggravating the problem this weekend and allow him to recover fully before returning later this month.

Time will tell if that’s the decision that he takes, but it will undoubtedly come as a major relief for Real Madrid that Bale won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time, especially with the fact that Isco is also currently out injured which could have severely limited Lopetegui’s options in attack.

Los Blancos face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday night which Bale will certainly miss, before taking on Alaves on Saturday ahead of the international break.