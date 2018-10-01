Jamie Carragher has been discussing Jose Mourinho and Man Utd and has made some fascinating points as to why he believes the manager has ‘lost the dressing room’.

It’s been a troubled campaign for the Portuguese tactician and the Red Devils thus far, as they sit in 10th place in the Premier League table after seven games having picked up just three wins while losing three.

Positive performances and results on the pitch are not arriving with any consistency, and with the 55-year-old suggesting that some of his players care more than others, as per BBC Sport, it’s surely not creating a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford and one that is conducive to a successful season.

Carragher has provided a fair and honest assessment of the situation as he sees it through his eyes, and while he has insisted that he feels as though Mourinho has lost the United dressing room, he has given substantial reasoning behind his claims.

“He’s lost the dressing room. That’s not rocket science, I don’t even think that’s that controversial a thing to say,” he told Sky Sports. “The big thing he said he learnt from the Chelsea exit was that you couldn’t single out a player in a meeting in front of the other players because the players do not accept this now.

“It looks as if he has gone back to that or is still doing that at Manchester United. The players don’t want that now and that’s why he has lost the dressing room, and it’s not the first time.”

From sprint statistics against West Ham United at the weekend which placed United bottom of the pile at the weekend to previous issues at Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as citing his history of having a dependable squad and possible outdated methods of management, there are countless problems for Mourinho to consider and assess it seems.

Further, Carragher notes how it’s the manager who eventually pays the price for poor results rather than the players, and so time will tell if that’s the case for Mourinho in the coming weeks and months if he can’t oversee a consistent upturn in form.

While he has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top managers of all time, there are big question marks for Mourinho to answer now it seems. Given the comments coming out and reported tension at Man Utd, it would come as no surprise if there are deeper problems in the dressing room and that was arguably reflected in the defeat at West Ham.

Carragher makes some great points, but time will tell if Mourinho can prove him and his critics wrong.