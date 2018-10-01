‘He’s lost the plot’ – Some Barcelona fans rage over key figure and call for big change

Amid a worrying dip in form domestically, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is coming under fire from fans after his latest selection decisions.

The Catalan giants have gone three games without a win in La Liga, as they now switch their focus to Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek.

However, despite being available for selection, summer signing Malcom has not been included in the squad to take on Spurs, and that in turn has seemingly earned Valverde a negative and particularly angry reaction from some supporters.

As seen below, many of them have questioned his ability to continue as Barcelona coach, despite the fact that he delivered a domestic double last season and the club still sit top of the pile in Spain after seven games.

Nevertheless, there are obvious frustrations with his decision-making when it comes to his squad, as seen in the tweets below, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he can get the fans back on side when he masterminds an upturn in form.

Another setback in midweek or perhaps against Valencia at the weekend ahead of the international break will certainly raise the pressure levels at the Nou Camp, but it appears as though the Barcelona coach isn’t doing himself any favours by snubbing Malcom either.

Results of course play a big factor in this frustration too, and so it will be interesting to see if victories improve the mood. Regardless, it remains to be seen what Malcom has to do to force his way into his coach’s plans in the coming weeks and months having only played 25 minutes of football thus far.

These fans want him involved, and perhaps without Valverde on the Barcelona bench…

Valverde is beginning to get on my nerves. He’s lost the plot. @FCBarcelona giving Valverde an extension is tantamount to committing suicide. The earlier you get rid of valverde the better for fcbarcelona. Thank you — AbidemiOpeyemi6 (@Abidemiopeyemi9) October 1, 2018

Alena, Malcolm?

Valverde is the killer of dreams #valverdeout — Josh (@Joshtee67) October 1, 2018

Three goalkeepers but no Malcolm.

And you guys still dont believe Valverde is an Espanyol spy thats out to take Barca down — Talleyrand (@YoungBar0n) October 1, 2018

Why do we have 3 GKs but no Malcom?. Like seriously has Ernesto Valverde lost it?. Whats wrong with that man?. Call the boy up first, it doesn’t matter if he plays or not. Leaving him out entirely for a 3rd GK would drain him. ???? — €|yöñ (@filbef) October 1, 2018

If we lose this then Valverde must be kicked out #ValverdeOUT — Aviral Pandey (@AviralPandey8) October 1, 2018

Palhaçada do caralho não levar o Malcom p chamar esses merdas da base + Denis Suarez???? Ta de brincadeira dar 6 min na temporada pra ele. #ValverdeOUT — Luiz Paulo Machado (@luizpaulomach) October 1, 2018

I’m done with this manager. Get him the f out. #ValverdeOUT — Blonde Messi (@the_pseudo9) October 1, 2018