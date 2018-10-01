Given the pressure he’s under, the last thing that Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho arguably wants to do right now is create issues with his players.

As noted by The Guardian, the Portuguese tactician seemingly isn’t on safe ground currently as he reflects on the defeat to West Ham United at the weekend with rumours continuing to link Zinedine Zidane with his job.

He’ll be desperate for a positive response and result against Valencia in the Champions League in midweek, but in order to get that he surely needs his squad on side.

Making comments like this one won’t help, as the Man Utd boss has effectively taken a shot at some individuals who he doesn’t believe care as much as some of their teammates, which is surely impossible for him to judge and will only cause more tension.

“Sometimes what you see is not what you get. I think that some care more than others,” he is quoted as telling the media by Sky Sports.

When asked to name those he may have been referring to, Mourinho responded: “No.”

It’s nothing new from the 55-year-old, as he has never been shy in publicly criticising his own players in recent times, as seen with the likes of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.

Nevertheless, with pressure ramping up and question marks being raised over his job, it would seem obvious that the last thing that he needs to do is give his players a reason to be upset with him, while some will be left to ponder if he was ultimately taking a dig at them.

United face Valencia on Tuesday night looking to bounce back and get back on track to spark a positive run of form which is much needed after their indifferent start.

However, with more comments like the one above, it’s difficult to see how Mourinho doesn’t continue to cause tension amongst the squad, mostly directed at him.