Outspoken presenter and pundit Richard Keys has tweeted his belief that Jose Mourinho is trying to get himself sacked at Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician is having a pretty miserable time of things this season as his side go through a rotten patch of form, making their worst start to a season since the 2013/14 campaign under David Moyes.

The writing is surely on the wall for the struggling Mourinho, with the Sun reporting that he’s worried the Red Devils have contacted Zinedine Zidane about replacing him at Old Trafford.

MUFC could probably do with a change as the team looks unconfident and out of ideas, and Keys actually seems to think all of this chaos seems to have been deliberate from the manager.

It’s not the first time a club has gone into total meltdown in Mourinho’s third season there, with the 2012/13 season at Real Madrid and the 2015/16 campaign at Chelsea also being memorably difficult and full of controversy.

Keys thinks it’s probably not long to go now for Mourinho after this terrible start…