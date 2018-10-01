Juan Mata’s sombre message to Man United fans ahead of Valencia showdown

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata cut short his weekly blog post and summed up the mood in the dressing room for club supporters on Monday.

Jose Mourinho’s side fell to their third Premier League defeat of the season against West Ham on Saturday, losing 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium.

It was another dire performance from the Red Devils which has heaped more pressure on the Portuguese boss and left the team languishing in 10th place in the table after just seven games of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

On the pitch, the players seem to be uncomfortable in possession and unwilling to express themselves, while off it, Mata has delivered a sombre message to fans across Manchester which describes how they are all feeling ahead of a Champions League showdown with Valencia on Tuesday.

“Hi everyone. Today, my blog post is shorter than usual. In fact, it isn’t really a time for posts,” The Spaniard said in his blog post at the start of the week, as per the Manchester Evening News.

“I want to thank all of you who support us during these tough times. I understand your frustrations.

“The upcoming game against Valencia is a special one for me, but above all it is another chance to get back to winning ways. Best wishes”

Mata will play against his former club tomorrow as United look to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible at Old Trafford, before a return to Premier League action against Newcastle United in five days time.

The 30-year-old playmaker’s sadness seems to be shared by his peers if their body language is anything to go by and under the guidance of Mourinho the club seems to be going backwards rather than forwards in their pursuit of major trophies.

Out of the Carabao Cup and facing a mountain to climb in the title race, United’s only hopes for silverware may now lie in Europe and in the FA Cup, which is astounding considering the season is only two months old.