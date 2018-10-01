Jose Mourinho won’t deny Zinedine Zidane talks over the Manchester United job

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho did not deny reports that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had been in touch with him to assure him he wasn’t plotting to take his job.

When quizzed about it in his press conference today, the Portuguese simply told the reporter to ask the man who wrote the story about it, as quoted in the Daily Mirror‘s coverage of the manager’s meeting with the media.

Mourinho was referring to this piece in the Sun, which states Zidane had spoken directly to Mourinho about the ongoing speculation, leaving the Red Devils boss less than confident afterwards.

The journalist in question answered that the story was true, and it seems things were left there as a media officer can be heard in the video clip below asking for questions on the game against Valencia.

Journalist: “The English press said Zidane called you to assure you he didn’t want your position.” Mourinho: “Ask the guy behind you, he wrote it.” Neil Custis: “Oh yeah, he has!” Mourinho: “He put a bug on my phone.” ? #mufc [@MUnitedFrance] pic.twitter.com/qfWVp8IIBe — United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 1, 2018

One can well imagine Mourinho’s position is under some threat after such a poor start to this season – the club’s worst since under David Moyes in 2013/14.

MUFC urgently need to get back to winning ways against Valencia in the Champions League this week after a dire performance in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend.