Manchester United closer to landing dream director of football and managerial duo

Manchester United look closer to completing a dream double swoop to hire a new director of football and the perfect manager to go alongside him.

According to Italian source Corriere della Sera, Fabio Paratici looks set to leave his role at Juventus and Old Trafford looks more than likely to be his next destination.

In another boost for the Red Devils, the report states Zinedine Zidane has been strongly denied to be a potential option to come in for a director position, either to replace Paratici or Giuseppe Marotta, who is also leaving.

This goes against what has been written in the print edition of Tuttosport, who linked Zidane with a possible role at Juventus, though not as a manager – understandably so given the recent success of Massimiliano Allegri.

Zidane has of course been strongly linked with replacing the struggling Jose Mourinho at United, with the Sun among those carrying the story, saying Mourinho fears for his position after being personally contacted by the Frenchman.

It’s been widely known for some time that United are on the hunt for a director of football, with the Independent reporting in August that Juve chief Paratici was one of the names being considered by the Premier League giants.

With Paratici looking like leaving Turin for Manchester and Zidane seemingly not heading back to his old club, this could end up being a very big win indeed for United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The club struggled with transfers this summer, bringing in just Fred to their first-team, with Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant also signed but unlikely to be regulars in the first XI.

With the team also struggling under Mourinho, a double appointment for Paratici and Zidane could be stunning work to start turning United’s fortunes around.