Manchester United players identify the two wrong decisions Jose Mourinho made vs West Ham

Manchester United players were reportedly baffled at Jose Mourinho’s decisions against West Ham on Saturday.

The two his squad seem to feel he got wrong were the decisions to axe Alexis Sanchez from the squad and play midfielder Scott McTominay as one of three centre-backs, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese’s decisions certainly backfired as United lost 3-1 to West Ham, cementing a terrible week for the club which also saw them draw 1-1 at home to Wolves and exit the Carabao Cup on penalties in a major upset at the hands of Championship side Derby County.

Mourinho is quoted in the MEN piece above as praising McTominay’s performance, but the youngster clearly didn’t impress his team-mates on the pitch with a rocky display.

Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho? Yes, can't stand the guy

No, he deserves more time

Don't know... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

West Ham opened United up far too easily and in the end won by a convincing 3-1 scoreline, so Mourinho can’t really say his big bold changes did anything but just destabilise his team even more.